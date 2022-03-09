GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

NYSE GFL traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 294,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.