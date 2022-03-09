Gilma Saravia Sells 816 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ALTR stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
