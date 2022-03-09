Gilma Saravia Sells 816 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALTR stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $44,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.