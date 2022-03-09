Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

