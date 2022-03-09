Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 15,890 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.39. 274,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.