GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £12.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
Featured Articles
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.