Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -44.64.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

