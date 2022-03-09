Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Up 3.3%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

