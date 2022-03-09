Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 3,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

About Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

