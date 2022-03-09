Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.95% of Gold Resource worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 326,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Gold Resource Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.