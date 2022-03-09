GoldFund (GFUN) Price Up 241% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 284.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $651,383.11 and $204.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 241% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008066 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

