Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 976507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.