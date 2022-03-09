Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 976507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

