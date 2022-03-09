Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.00

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £403.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

