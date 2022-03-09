Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.72. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 170,937 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

