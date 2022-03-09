Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 10.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price dropped 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 4,473,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,937,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

GTE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$745.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

