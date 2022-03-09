Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.72 or 0.06474094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.65 or 1.00088029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

