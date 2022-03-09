Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.09

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 981523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 325,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.