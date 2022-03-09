Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.24

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 2066741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

