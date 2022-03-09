Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

