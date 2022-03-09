Greenlane Renewables (GRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE GRN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.07. 137,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,261. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$160.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.