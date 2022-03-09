GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 214,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.41.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.