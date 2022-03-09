GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

GHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

