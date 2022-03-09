Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.