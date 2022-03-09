Grin Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

