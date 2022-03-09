GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 603.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GrowGeneration worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.45 million, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

