Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 56,558 shares.The stock last traded at $128.69 and had previously closed at $120.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
