Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 56,558 shares.The stock last traded at $128.69 and had previously closed at $120.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

