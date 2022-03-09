Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.05). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

