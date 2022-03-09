Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.93

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.93 and last traded at C$43.93, with a volume of 4806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
