GuccioneCoin (GCC) Market Capitalization Tops $51,209.91

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. GuccioneCoin has a total market cap of $51,209.91 and $10.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GuccioneCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00255434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001653 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com . GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GuccioneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GuccioneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.