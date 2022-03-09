Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of GBAB opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.