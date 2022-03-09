Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

