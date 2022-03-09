Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Earnings History for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

