Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.