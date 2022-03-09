Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

