Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.48. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 273,597 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

