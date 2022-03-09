Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.70

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.42 ($0.10), with a volume of 4821988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £75.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52.

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($13,993.71).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

