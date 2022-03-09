GYEN (GYEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.57 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $170,325.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

