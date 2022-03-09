GYEN Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $257,746.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

