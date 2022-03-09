Haivision Systems (HAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Haivision Systems to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.

HAI stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.75. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

