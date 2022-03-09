Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $67,339.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00033043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00101959 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,440,671 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

