Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

