Hamish Mclennan Acquires 6,250 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGMS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.88. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.