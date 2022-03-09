Hamster Achieves Market Cap of $10.59 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $267,522.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.72 or 0.06474094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.65 or 1.00088029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

