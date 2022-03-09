Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.23% of Hanger worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after buying an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $751.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

