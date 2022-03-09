Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 73,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 66,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.
About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)
