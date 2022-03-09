Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 73,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 66,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

