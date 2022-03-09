Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.38

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 36084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,386 shares of company stock valued at $12,016,636. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
