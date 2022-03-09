Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.38

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 36084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,386 shares of company stock valued at $12,016,636. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

