Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 142,523 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.