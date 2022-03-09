Harvest Finance Price Hits $87.80 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $87.80 or 0.00217854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and $15.40 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

