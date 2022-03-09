Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €67.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($88.04) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of STM stock traded up €1.66 ($1.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.50 ($52.72). The stock had a trading volume of 43,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €46.50 ($50.54) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($78.86). The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

