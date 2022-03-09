Haven Protocol Price Up 1.3% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and $2.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.96 or 0.06571413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.23 or 0.00258000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00736728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00067460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00451050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,632,305 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

