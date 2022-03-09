HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $689.17 million, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

