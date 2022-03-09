Head-To-Head Analysis: American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) & The Competition

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.38 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $59.78 million 3.02

American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.13% -18.21% -11.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Shared Hospital Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 305 1016 1732 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 84.84%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

